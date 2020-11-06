Jon Moxley praises AEW fans and talks about his first meeting with Tony Khan

In a recent interview with Sporting News, Jon Moxley expressed his appreciation for the AEW fans and discussed what exactly makes them so special. Additionally, the current AEW World Champion also discussed his first meeting with his 'friend', Tony Khan.

Jon Moxley took some time to shower praise and appreciate the AEW fans and credited them for being the smartest and sharpest supporters in wrestling. Moxley has also previously commented that pro-wrestling in 2020 is a profession where in the fans are smart and understand what is happening within the sport itself.

"I think we have some of the sharpest, most studious fans in the game, and actually pushes us up to where we have to put on better stories and more authentic stories and add more detail. It's a much more discerning audience than it's ever been before. And it's great for us."

Jon Moxley is good friends with boss Tony Khan

Jon Moxley even discussed how he got into AEW and how he never really had a plan for his career trajectory within the company. He recalled his first meeting with Tony Khan, and how a few discussions about 'top-secret stuff', TV deals and wrestling led to them go beyond the normal employer-employee relationship and become good friends.

"I didn't really have a plan, so to speak. When I first met with Tony (Khan), and he was telling this top-secret stuff about, you know, TV deals and this and that, we just talked about wrestling, and I consider Tony one of my friends now, not even necessarily my boss. He's just like my friend who likes wrestling too, and we just work together."

Jon Moxley also fondly remembers how Tony Khan won him over and he decided he wanted to be a part of something special with AEW, and how he is proud of the company and its success.

"So we sat down at a table and we talked wrestling for a couple hours, about what I see for myself, what I want to be involved in, how I see wrestling, how he sees it, yada, yada. And we are all on the same page. And all this s— is allegedly real, that we're gonna do this thing called AEW, and it's gonna be awesome. And I said on that day, "OK, if all that's true and this is real, I'm in." Not knowing, not having any idea what the future holds."

Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW World CHampionship against Eddie Kingston in an "I Quit" Match at Full Gear.