Jon Moxley reaches a huge milestone with AEW ahead of All in

Jon Moxley is one of the biggest stars in AEW. He has just reached a huge milestone with the promotion.

Ad

Jon Moxley joined AEW in 2019 after a successful run with WWE. Since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has been treated as a top star in the company and has won the AEW World Title multiple times. In many ways, he has been the face of the company and Tony Khan's go-to guy during difficult times. Moxley has now achieved another major milestone in his career.

Today marks six years since he competed in his first AEW match, which was the Unsanctioned Match in the main event of Fyter Fest against Joey Janela.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Cope finally addressed controversial moment with Jon Moxley

One of Jon Moxley's biggest challengers in recent months has been Cope. The two men battled over the AEW World Championship. On the March 19, 2025, episode of Dynamite, the two men locked horns for the world title. During the bout, Cope dropped Mox onto a board of nails. The spot was gruesome and received harsh criticism from the fans and critics alike for being too dangerous.

Ad

During a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes magazine, The Rated-R Superstar stated that while he understood the negative reaction, he was more concerned with the live reaction.

"I don’t really care about the reaction, besides the live reaction. That to me is the reaction that matters and they were into it live. Hey, I get it, I do. Because I understand that it can be diminishing returns and all of those things. You also have to know your audience and you also have to understand that times have changed, for good, bad, however you want to look at it."

Ad

Mox is set to defend his title against Hangman Page at AEW All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!