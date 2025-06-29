Jon Moxley reaches a huge milestone with AEW ahead of All in

Jon Moxley is one of the biggest stars in AEW. He has just reached a huge milestone with the promotion.
Jon Moxley joined AEW in 2019 after a successful run with WWE. Since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has been treated as a top star in the company and has won the AEW World Title multiple times. In many ways, he has been the face of the company and Tony Khan's go-to guy during difficult times. Moxley has now achieved another major milestone in his career.
Today marks six years since he competed in his first AEW match, which was the Unsanctioned Match in the main event of Fyter Fest against Joey Janela.
Cope finally addressed controversial moment with Jon Moxley
One of Jon Moxley's biggest challengers in recent months has been Cope. The two men battled over the AEW World Championship. On the March 19, 2025, episode of Dynamite, the two men locked horns for the world title. During the bout, Cope dropped Mox onto a board of nails. The spot was gruesome and received harsh criticism from the fans and critics alike for being too dangerous.
During a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes magazine, The Rated-R Superstar stated that while he understood the negative reaction, he was more concerned with the live reaction.
"I don’t really care about the reaction, besides the live reaction. That to me is the reaction that matters and they were into it live. Hey, I get it, I do. Because I understand that it can be diminishing returns and all of those things. You also have to know your audience and you also have to understand that times have changed, for good, bad, however you want to look at it."
Mox is set to defend his title against Hangman Page at AEW All In: Texas.
