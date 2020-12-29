Jon Moxley reacts to the passing of Brodie Lee

The news about Brodie Lee's death at the age of 41 due to a lung-related issue has stunned every person involved with the pro wrestling business. Jon Moxley - who had known Brodie Lee much before they both signed with WWE, spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an incredibly well-crafted and touching tribute article.

During the interview, Jon Moxley shared his reaction to Brodie Lee's untimely passing and how he has been dealing with the unfortunate news. The former AEW World Champion admitted that he is yet to come to grips with Brodie Lee's demise.

For Moxley, the unforeseen development still feels like a vivid dream, and he wishes to snap out of it.

"It doesn't feel really. It feels like I'm in a very vivid dream, and I'm waiting to snap out of it. My brain hasn't accepted it yet. Right now, I'm completely f------ numb."

Moxley spoke about when he first wrestled Lee over a decade ago and how they shared a hotel room after the match. Moxley said that Lee was an incredible person, who had a knack for turning negatives into positives.

Moxley said that every locker room needed a person like Brodie Lee, and he was glad to have shared several memories with the former AEW TNT Champion.

"The first night we wrestled each other, we shared a hotel room together later that night. That was over a decade ago. He was an incredible person. While so many of us would be all hot about some wrestling angle, he would find a way to turn negatives into a positive or an inside joke. He was the exact person you wanted in the locker room. I was so glad to be around him again in AEW.

I don't understand why the best people are the ones taken away so early: Jon Moxley on Brodie Lee's death

Advertisement

Jon Moxley considered himself grateful to have spent a lot of time with Brodie Lee during his career.

"I'm grateful I got to spend so much time with him, from the time we first met on the indies. I'll always picture him with that smile on his face. I still can't wrap my brain around this. I don't understand why the best people are the ones taken away so early."

Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee worked with each other across four different promotions: CZW, EVOLVE, WWE and AEW. They shared a very close bond forged by their love for the business and the collective hardships towards making it to the top of the wrestling food chain.

Brodie Lee will be dearly missed by not just Jon Moxley and the fans, but by every person who knew Jon Huber - the man behind the gimmick.