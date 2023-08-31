Jon Moxley rebounds from his AEW All In loss! Beats 24-year-old returning star on Dynamite

Despite losing at All In last weekend and putting his body on the line in a gruesome match, it seemed as if this did not faze Jon Moxley. He took on Kommander to open the Dynamite after All In.

Jon Moxley, the Blackpool Combat Club, and Pride N' Powerful took on The Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero M, and Eddie Kingston in a Stadium Stampede match at All In. This was a high-intensity, heavy-action match, with the latter winning.

Komander was looking for retribution following the BCC's injuring Rey Fenix, who he considered his inspiration to get into wrestling. He put up a good fight against Mox but eventually fell to the former AEW World Champion.

Now, all roads point to All Out this coming Sunday, September 3rd, which will be held at the United Center in Chicago. Tonight's main event will feature a title match between Orange Cassidy, who will defend against Penta El Zero M. It was revealed at the All In media scrum that Jon Moxley would challenge the winner of the match at the pay-per-view.

Despite his loss at All In, Moxley is keeping up the momentum and going by things like he never lost. In a few days time, he has the chance to add to his collection of titles.

