"How long until he notices?" - What did Renee Paquette do to AEW star Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is one of the most intimidating stars on the AEW roster. Moxley calls himself the Purveyor of Violence, a title he's earned through his bloody matches. The star was even approached by Bryan Danielson to join forces due to his violent nature.

While some fans may be unfamiliar with the man beneath the wrestler, Moxley has been married to Renee Paquette since 2017. The couple have one child together, a daughter named Nora.

Paquette recently took to Twitter to reveal that she accidentally dropped a piece of cheese in the Death Rider's truck.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette I just dropped a piece of soft cheese in an unreachable part of Jons truck. How long until he notices? 🙃 I just dropped a piece of soft cheese in an unreachable part of Jons truck. How long until he notices? 🙃

Many will know that Jon Moxley is not very active on social media and so will likely not even see this tweet. Because of this, fans will be silently laughing until Paquette reveals his eventual reaction.

Danhausen reached out to Renee Paquette after Jon Moxley chased him around the ring

In their initial encounter, former ROH star Danhausen "cursed" Jon Moxley, which led to the star taking the brunt of a suicide dive. The two met again recently when Moxley and Bryan Danielson took on the Best Friends.

This time, Mox chased Danhausen around the ring before the quirky wrestler could use a "curse" on him. Following the altercation, Danhausen took to Twitter to ask Renee Paquette to make sure Moxley wouldn't chase him again.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD



Thank you~~~~ @ReneePaquette will you tell Jon he’s not allowed to chase Danhausen around the ring again?Thank you~~~~ .@ReneePaquette will you tell Jon he’s not allowed to chase Danhausen around the ring again? Thank you~~~~

Paquette swiftly responded with a GIF of Moxley during his WWE run, mouthing the word "nope."

The two have previously admitted to being friends, but could Moxley's actions eventually lead to a conflict between Danhausen and Paquette?

While fans wait out to see what Danhausen will end up doing on Twitter next, Mox is driving around in his truck with some cheese hidden somewhere inside. Only time will tell which set of events will play out first.

