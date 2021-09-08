"It seemed almost unrealistic" - Jon Moxley reflects on the beginning of AEW and where it is now

Jon Moxley doesn't believe the last two and a half years of AEW could have gone any better.

Ahead of Dynamite in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jon Moxley sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino and Tony Pike on Cincy 360 to talk about all things AEW. When asked about the additions of all the big talent like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole, Moxley said it's crazy that this company was just an idea a couple of years ago.

"Yeah, it's crazy to see when all of this was all just like an idea," Jon Moxley began. "It's like, really? Like, wow, it seemed almost unrealistic, but to take the gamble to come here and be like, 'Well you know what if you guys are doing that I want to be a part of that like so maybe we'll fall flat on our face and all look stupid and this will be a big disaster. But if it was successful, that would be really cool because that's what wrestling needs,' and just looking at now two and a half years later I don't think it could have gone any better."

Jon Moxley believes AEW lets wrestlers be authentic on television

Jon Moxley went on to say he feels vindicated for his comments over the years about what he's not a fan of in wrestling. He then stated that AEW has shown that letting wrestlers be their authentic selves works.

"I have talked a lot of crap about what I think s*cks in wrestling, and I think characters should be authentic and I don't like stupid, hokey cr**, and I don't like scripts and writers and I'll never read a script for the rest of my life and you can bet your as** on that. The way you know, interviews should be done and characters should be. A guy like Eddie Kingston is Eddie Kingston 24/7, that's the same guy. There's no put on character going on here."

What do you think about AEW's growth? Where do you think the company will be two years from now? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

