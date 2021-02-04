Jon Moxley reflects on his 'historic' match against top AEW star

Jon Moxley described his iconic Texas Death Match against Lance Archer as his own corner of Wrestle Kingdom. The Death Rider said that his collision with Archer at the Tokyo Dome was totally different from anything else on the show.

At last year's Wrestle Kingdom 14, Jon Moxley and Lance Archer went to war in a Texas Death Match. During the World Tag League 2019, Moxley returned to NJPW and laid out the challenge to The Murderhawk Monster.

In part one of his interview with NJPW, Jon Moxley revealed that it was quite fascinating to make history with Lance Archer at the Tokyo Dome. The reigning IWGP United States Champion also added that he was glad to make his own mark at Wrestle Kingdom.

"I have my own little kind of corner of Wrestle Kingdom kind of staked out with the Texas Death Match with me and Lance Archer, kind of had our own little thing going on and it was totally different than anything else on the show. That was really cool to kind of just be a little part of history of what was two nights of Wrestle Kingdom. Big weekend, it's gonna be remembered forever. So, to have my own little mark on that was pretty cool."

Premiering now, part one of our interview with @JonMoxley !

In this first of four parts premiering through February, Mox discusses his return to NJPW, his thoughts on the Tokyo Dome, and his face off with Minoru Suzuki last year.



WATCH: https://t.co/oT2QdZk3NN#MOXvsKENTA pic.twitter.com/cDS90lgQ2Q — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 4, 2021

During his first reign as IWGP US Champion, Jon Moxley was forced to vacate the title due to a typhoon that prevented him from traveling to Japan. As his replacement, Lance Archer faced and beat Juice Robinson to win his first title in NJPW.

Could Jon Moxley and Lance Archer team up on AEW Dynamite?

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, KENTA attacked Jon Moxley to close the show. In the aftermath of the event, Kenny Omega tried his best to give KENTA a warm welcome to the promotion. However, the Bullet Club member wasn't too pleased with it.

After Dynamite, Omega did ask AEW management to book a tag team match between himself and KENTA against Lance Archer and Jon Moxley. The Murderhawk Monster got involved in the final brawl of Dynamite, as he took out The Good Brothers and came to Moxley's aid.