Jon Moxley retains his IWGP US Championship on AEW Dynamite 

Jon Moxley defended his IWGP United States Championship against Yuji Nagata on this week's AEW Dynamite. After a short yet hard-fought battle, Mox retained his championship after executing a Paradigm Shift on the NJPW veteran.

The two men opened the latest edition of AEW Dynamite with a strong-style match heavy on strikes and submission maneuvers. As expected, Moxley and Nagata traded blows hardly leaving any room for a breather.

The 53-year-old Nagata put up an incredible performance as he went at the same pace as the much younger Moxley.

The best moment of the match was the look in the NJPW veteran's eyes when he locked Moxley in the armbar, looking like a man possessed.

Post-match, Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata shared an emotional moment where they bowed down to each other as a mark of respect. Going by his performance today, fans will be more than happy to see Nagata back in an AEW ring sooner rather than later.

Jon Moxley could be in action at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021

Now that Moxley has successfully retained his IWGP US Championship, he must shift his focus back to The Elite. The stable brutalized him and Eddie Kingston on last week's AEW Dynamite.

Moxley and Kingston are widely expected to challenge The Young Bucks at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 for the Tag Team titles. The champions retained their Championships this week after defeating SCU in a tremendous battle.

It's a sure-shot money match and the best possible direction for Jon Moxley since he's not in line to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship.

What did you think about the match between Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata on this week's AEW Dynamite? Do you think Mox and Eddie Kingston are next in line to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships?