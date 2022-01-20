Jon Moxley returns to AEW Dynamite; issues big challenge

On this week's Dynamite, Jon Moxley returned to AEW's programming after being away for three months, generating a loud response from the crowd.

The former AEW Champion last wrestled for the promotion on the October 27th episode of Dynamite, where he defeated Preston Vance in the World Title Eliminator Tournament's Semi-Finals.

However, Moxley soon entered an inpatient alcohol rehab program, prompting him to withdraw from the tournament and take a hiatus from All Elite Wrestling.

After soaking in the reception from the Washington DC fans, Jon Moxley took the mic and delivered a memorable promo.

The AEW star then began talking about a bad dream he had and explained how nobody is perfect in this world. Furthermore, Mox thanked all his fans for having his back during the good and difficult phases of his life.

In closing, Jon Moxley added that he's been through hell and issued an open challenge, asking anyone to step up to him. Following the promo, the crowd again erupted in support of the former AEW Champion, making it clear he's still one of the most beloved babyfaces in the promotion.

What does AEW have in store for Jon Moxley?

Though the segment didn't feature any interference, it's safe to assume AEW might be looking to soon introduce an opponent for Mox for Revolution 2022. Fans can expect him to feature in a marquee clash at the March 8th pay-per-view.

While he returned as a babyface, Jon Moxley displayed some heelish tendencies before his hiatus, brutally beating his opponents.

Tony Khan and co could explore the darker side of Moxley's character and have him challenge AEW Champion Hangman Page for the show.

Meanwhile, the AEW star is also scheduled to compete at GCW The WRLD show at the Hammerstein Ballroom, where he will defend his GCW Championship against Homicide.

Did you enjoy Moxley's return segment on this week's AEW Dynamite? Who do you see wrestling at Revolution 2022?

