Jon Moxley reveals backstage changes in AEW that led to his match against Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley's feud with Eddie Kingston and eventual match at AEW: Full Gear was one of the most well-received parts of AEW programming over the last several weeks. The original plan had been for Jon Moxley to face Lance Archer and have a feud with him, but when Archer tested positive for COVID-19, they had to change things up.

During his recent interview with TalkSPORT, Jon Moxley talked about how things changed backstage in AEW.

Jon Moxley on how plans changed in AEW with Eddie Kingston

“That whole thing with Eddie has been really awesome. I guess I can say good things about him now because our beef is squashed for the moment! The way this all came about was, I get a call about 2:30pm in the afternoon ahead of Dynamite… I had a whole other set of plans for Lance and I that I had pitched that was going to take us in all different directions. Then I get the call: ‘Lance has tested positive.’ Son of a b****! Every single week somebody [is testing positive].

Instead, Jon Moxley came up with the alternate plan to face Eddie Kingston at AEW: Full Gear as they had a ready-made feud waiting for them in the company.

“So then it’s ‘what do you think about you and Eddie [Kingston]?’ Hmmm, interesting. So we just right into this; I choked him out, he never tapped so he’s like ‘I never tapped!’ and it just made perfect sense.

“I said ‘I’m telling you dude, we can do me and Eddie.’ I know he’s kind of new and hasn’t had a name on the big stage for very long but I was like I know this f****** guy. I know me and Eddie can sell a match in four week, I know we can. I just had all the faith in the world.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston had their match at AEW: Full Gear, where Moxley was able to make Kingston say he quits, in a very brutal and tearful ending.