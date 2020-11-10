Jon Moxley reveals why his feud with Eddie Kingston worked 

At AEW: Full Gear, Jon Moxley battled Eddie Kingston in the 'I Quit' match, where the two of them managed to put on one of the best matches of the night. Recently, Jon Moxley talked with TalkSPORT, where he talked about why his match with Eddie Kingston worked.

Jon Moxley on his AEW feud with Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley talked about his feud with Eddie Kingston and the promo the two of them cut in the ring, and how it came naturally to the two of them.

“The segment we did in the ring the other night, show up at 4:30pm – ‘what do you want to do?’ Erm, face-off in the ring, talk for like six minutes. ‘OK.’ Me and Eddie talk a little bit, but I don’t really know what he’s going to say but we both know the story. It’s effortless."

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are familiar with each other long before their time working in AEW. Before he was in WWE and AEW, Jon Moxley was prolific as a wrestler in the independent scene and worked with Kingston there.

“You got to think about it and get in the mindset, but if I know the story and you know the story and we become that person, we just go out there and talk and sell it. And I knew, I absolutely knew we could. And it worked out great.

“Eddie and me, we don’t put on uniform in the morning and take it off at night. Eddie Kingston is the exact same person outside the ring as he is in. And I am pretty close to in the ring as I am in real life, there’s not much difference with me and him.

“We have so much history and real emotion between us that it’s just been easy and a pleasure. I just love storytelling. I love physicality, adrenaline and the danger – I love all that too – and the wrestling… I wanna get out there and trade some f****** holds, man! I love wrestling! But I love the storytelling.

At AEW Full Gear, Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley were able to steal the show. As a part of a card which featured Kenny Omega battling Hangman Page, and FTR facing The Young Bucks, this was a genuine achievement.