Jon Moxley explains his motivation behind leaving WWE for AEW

Jon Moxley was AEW's biggest signing back in 2019. His electric debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2019 was one of the most iconic moments in the company's young history.

Two years ago today... What a moment and AEW debut for Jon Moxley.



Jon Moxley recently spoke to Cincy: 360 and discussed his motivation for joining AEW. The former AEW World Champion revealed the prospect of working in other companies added to his desire of being All Elite. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

"[The company's bright future] was the hope, otherwise I wouldn’t have come here,” Moxley said. “Coming here was like ‘well this an opportunity to help and really do something and create something and be part of a thing that’s helping wrestling.’ Creating something new, being on a team from the ground floor. I could’ve just waited around and been like ‘let’s see if this thing works out and then maybe see what they’re doing.’

"I was like 'no. If I’m going to be in, I’m in. If I’m going to commit, I’m going to come in at the ground floor and if we fail, we fail. But we’re going to try to succeed.' I could feel the momentum, I could just feel the energy from the very first night in at the very first Double or Nothing. It was like, you could feel it man."

Jon Moxley recently lost his title on AEW Dynamite

At AEW Fyter Fest Night 2, Jon Moxley and Lance Archer battled in a violent Texas Death Match for the IWGP US Championship in the main event.

The Murderhawk Monster emerged victorious as he choke-slammed Jon Moxley into a barbed wire bed and Mox couldn't answer the 10 count. The match marked the end of Moxley's one-and-a-half-year run as the champion, which started with a victory over Archer himself at Wrestle Kingdom inside the Tokyo Dome.

The Fyter Fest Night 2 main event was a big hit with fans as viewers grew during the match, recording one of AEW's highest television audiences in history.

1,181,000 Viewers (612K 18-49)



One of the Biggest 18-49 numbers #AEW has EVER gotten #AEWDynamite's PEAK in the18-49 demo & in all other key male & female demos



Viewers grew +44K (+39K 18-49) for this match#AEWFyterFest #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/wnomq1YZsV — Daniel (@DannyDiaz60) July 23, 2021

Jon Moxley has teased a mystery partner to take on the Good Brothers at NJPW Resurgence.

