Jon Moxley reveals former opponent as mystery partner at NJPW Resurgence

Jon Moxley's mystery partner for NJPW Resurgence was none other than Yuji Nagata. In the lead-up to the event, the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion challenged The Good Brothers to a match in Los Angeles. Moxley even added that he would bring a mystery partner with him to the show.

There was speculation that Jon Moxley's partner could be Sami Callihan or Frankie Kazarian, who has been hunting The Elite in both All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling. However, as it turned out, The Death Rider had chosen his former opponent as his tag team partner.

The match itself was quite intense and both teams went at it. Jon Moxley was quite over with the crowd in Los Angeles and despite bringing the fight to Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, Moxley was unable to get the victory for his side.

Eventually, The Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer on Nagata and kept him down for the three count. The victory was quite a statement for the reigning IMPACT World Champions, who then took to the microphone and bragged about how The Elite helped in selling out NJPW Resurgence before being interrupted by Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

The Good Brothers and Jon Moxley could now go there separate ways

The Good Brothers marked their return to New Japan Pro Wrestling with some big wins, as they won the NJPW Tag Team Turbulence on NJPW Strong. Anderson and Gallows made it clear that they will soon be coming after the IWGP Tag Team Championships, which are currently in Japan, in possession of The Dangerous Tekkers.

With that being said, Gallows and Anderson have also been killing it in AEW with the rest of The Elite. The duo only recently defended the IMPACT Tag Team Championships against The Dark Order and have made their mark in the IMPACT Tag Team Division as well.

As for Jon Moxley, it remains to be seen what's next for him. A match against Hiroshi Tanahashi has been highly talked about for AEW All Out.

