Jon Moxley reveals if his newborn daughter will become a wrestler  

AEW star Jon Moxley recently discussed whether his newborn daughter would follow in his footsteps and become a wrestler.

Moxley and Renee Paquette welcomed their daughter, Nora, yesterday, a few hours before the former AEW Champion hosted the latest episode of Oral Sessions. Paquette took to Twitter to share the exciting news with her fans.

Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!! 🥰) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley check it here- https://t.co/YC3k4fqOwN — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 15, 2021

It was the first time Moxley was hosting the podcast, as he was filling in for Paquette, who was giving birth to her and Moxley's daughter.

During a Q/A session on the episode, a fan asked Jon Moxley if he'll champion his daughter becoming a second-generation wrestler. In response, Moxley stated that if his daughter is passionate about it, she can pursue a career in wrestling.

But Jon Moxley said if it's just for playing around, he'll advise her against it. He further explained that he would willingly guide and help Nora navigate a career in the business if it was something she genuinely aspires to do.

“If she was really passionate about it, then yeah, go for it. If not, if it were just a playing around thing, then go play around with it. ” Jon Moxley replied. “I would assess where her mindset was and [I would say], ‘Get in there and, uh, take a bump. See how that feels.’ Whatever she wants to do, I will support it. If she ever wanted to get into wrestling, in theory, I would rather guide [her] and make sure it was done correctly and safely and right, and for all of the right reasons.” (WrestlingInc)

Jon Moxley wants Nora to inherit Renee Paquette's traits

Jon Moxley also discussed if Nora would grow up to become more like him or Renee Paquette. Moxley stated that he has got some bad DNA in him, and he hopes that his daughter inherits more of Paquette's traits than his.

The AEW star concluded by saying he's got way too many problems that he would rather get buried with him than be inherited by Nora.

“I guess it’ll be interesting to see if she’s more like her [Renee] or more like me,” Moxley said. “There’s some bad DNA in my bloodline, so I’m mostly hoping for her’s. Like, if I just got a little Renee, I’d be cool with that. I’ve got way too many problems that needed to die with me. I hope that they don’t go any further.”

Jon Moxley is currently on a hiatus from AEW and there's no update regarding his return date at the moment.

He last competed at Double or Nothing 2021, where he teamed with Eddie Kingston to challenge AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks in a losing cause.

