Jon Moxley reveals what Vince McMahon would think of AEW matches

Former AEW world champion Jon Moxley believes his former boss Vince McMahon would call AEW matches "garbage."

Jon Moxley enjoyed a very successful career in WWE, but during the last few months of his run in WWE, his booking was bizarre and the Lunatic Fringe was visibly displeased. The former Dean Ambrose was the first big name to go directly from WWE to AEW.

Speaking to Tony Pike and Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino on Cincy 3:60, the GCW Champion revealed what the WWE chairman would think of matches in AEW.

“Vince McMahon would watch a lot of AEW matches and just say ‘oh that’s garbage!'” Moxley said. “‘They’re not selling, slow it down this crap. Blood and guts!’ But he wouldn’t be paying attention to the 15,000 people going nuts and out of their mind. So I feel a little bit vindicated, because I said a lot about what wrestling should be, and that’s what AEW was going to do. And that’s what we did. Now look where we are? So I’m kind of like, I’m going to have a little bit of a flex and a little bit of an ‘I told you so’ moment.” Moxley said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Jon Moxley defeated Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dynamite

Welcome home, @JonMoxley! Cincinnati's favorite son takes on the sadistic @suzuki_D_minoru NEXT - Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/7zxSNzLJrC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki confronted Jon Moxley after his match at All Out against Satoshi Kojima. Suzuki dropped Mox with the Gotch piledriver, and a match was set between the two for AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, the hometown of the former AEW world champion.

The match was the main event and predictably, both men went hard at each other. The bout saw stiff strikes and hard blows inflicted on both men, as Minoru Suzuki got busted open above the right eye in what looked like a genuine gash.

A bloody @suzuki_D_minoru refuses to go down - Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/W6fMlXdHQ1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

Also Read

Jon Moxley won the match after a second Paradigm Shift and celebrated his victory in the stands with the fans to send the crowd home happy.

Our panel breaks down AEW All Out, with a report from the arena. Click here for more!

Edited by Vedant Jain