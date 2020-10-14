Jon Moxley reveals when he wants to retire

Jon Moxley has been AEW World Champion for around 228 days, winninng the title from Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution in February. Moxley was also named PWI's Wrestler of the year for 2020. Since his departure from the WWE, the former Shield member has done well for himself including a successful time in Japan wth New Japan Pro Wrestling where he currently holds the NJPW United States Championship. In a recent interview with Jim Alexander of Reel Talker, Moxley opened up about his relationship with Tony Khan and how long he plans to wrestle.

During his interview with Jim Alexander, Jon Moxley spoke about his relationship with Tony Khan. Moxley also spoke about how everyone in AEW got together as a team to get through the pandemic:

Yeah, it’s definitely. I’ve become great friends with Tony Khan, who is a great dude and the most successful promoter outside of Vince in how many years. We’ve been able to create something as a team and to get through the challenge of this pandemic. I’m incredibly proud of everybody (in AEW). H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Jon Moxley on how much longer he plans to wrestle

Later on in the interview, Jon Moxley spoke about how much longer he plans to keep wrestling. The AEW Champion said that he wants to continue wrestling until his 50s before adding that AEW would always be his home:

I’d like to wrestle till I’m in my 50’s, hopefully. Whatever that means? I don’t know. AEW in the United States, will definitely always be my home, I think. It’s just done so much for me and I’ve done everything I could to help build the brand and solidify it as a legit alternative and it’s vital to the wrestling industry that AEW be successful. I don’t see that changing ever. I have loyalty to the people who treat me well and they have treated me extremely well. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship on the one-year anniverssary show of Dynamite later tonight against Lance Archer. Can Moxley fend off another challenger or will the Murderhawk leave as the new AEW World Champion?