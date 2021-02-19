Jon Moxley reveals if he will continue to do violent matches after birth of his child

Jon Moxley is one of the top wrestlers in the professional wrestling business. One of the many things that makes Moxley one of the best is his will to go to the extreme. Nothing is too dangerous for Jon Moxley. However, with the imminent birth of his child, many have been questioning whether or not Moxley will continue to partake in violent matches.

Jon Moxley has wrestled across a number of promotions and major companies, including WWE, AEW and NJPW. He is the current IWGP United States Champion and the longest-reigning champion thus far. He is also a former AEW World Champion and a former WWE Champion.

In an interview with Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Live, Jon Moxley commented on whether or not he will be taking fewer risks in matches after his child is born. Moxley and his wife Renee Paquette are expecting the birth of their first child. Moxley said that he does not know what the answer to such a question would be.

"I’ve never had a kid before, so I don’t know how much that would change. One moment I could say ‘oh nothing is gonna change’ and then get the kid and all of the sudden everything changes. I can’t really anticipate the answer to that question, but I would think that the lesson I want to give my child, or anybody would be, ‘you don’t want to do anything stupid, or reckless in life, you also got to live it while you’re here, you’ve been blessed with this opportunity to be healthy’."

Jon Moxley has made a name for himself by being a part of extensively violent matches, with the most recent one being his match against Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear 2019.

What is next for Jon Moxley?

Speaking of violent matches, Jon Moxley is scheduled to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship in an "Exploding Barbedwire Deathmatch". This gimmick match was popular in Japan back in the 1990s. If AEW stays true to its origins, the match will feature (as the name suggests) barbedwire that is rigged to blow on contact.

This will definitely be one of the more brutal and violent matches Jon Moxley has participated in. But the pain will be worth it if Moxley manages to regain the AEW World Championship from the hands of Kenny Omega.