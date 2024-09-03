Jon Moxley's AEW future could take an unexpected turn amid his alliance with ex-WWE star, analyst says

WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently speculated that former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley could go in a different direction on TV after aligning with a female star. Moxley returned on Dynamite last week for the first time since Forbidden Door 2024.

The ex-WWE star in question is Marina Shafir. She shockingly attacked some people backstage and aligned herself with Jon Moxley last week on Dynamite. The moment led fans on the internet to make wild speculations. Many wondered whether this was an invasion angle as Moxley cut a cryptic promo and portrayed a new gimmick.

WWE analyst Sam Roberts believes that Moxley is potentially bringing the Bloodsport wrestling style to AEW as part of an invasion angle. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said the following about the Shafir-Moxley alliance:

"I feel more like this is Mox and Marina Shafir, and they're gonna kind of just be doing their own thing, right? In response to criticism that AEW has gotten, I feel like maybe they'll bring a Bloodsport style to AEW but it's more just going to be (...) So maybe it's like if Mox and Marina Shafir and whoever they recruit, start this like fight club thing, and if you're not with us, you're against us. Maybe that's (...) I don't know what they are looking for." [1:02:14 - 1:03:12]

Moxley was part of the Blackpool Combat Club before his AEW hiatus. However, his new storyline could significantly alter his career's trajectory.

WWE analyst commented on invasion angles after Jon Moxley's Dynamite promo

In a chat with Tony Schiavone on Dynamite, Jon Moxley seemingly claimed that AEW wasn't Tony Khan's company anymore, hinting at a potential invasion angle.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts recalled previous invasion angles in AEW while reviewing Jon Moxley's segment on Dynamite.

"I think Tony Khan has wanted like an invasion angle, he kind of started it with Paige [Saraya] and The Outcasts for a while that didn't really pan out but I think he kinda wants some kind of invasion angle and maybe there is and he tried it again with The Young Bucks and Jack Perry and the landing hasn't stuck in terms of any of these invasions." [1:02:34 - 1:03:01]

Moxley and Marina Shafir's alliance is definitely intriguing, and only time will tell whether more wrestlers will join the duo in the coming weeks.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

