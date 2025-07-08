Jon Moxley's biggest threat in AEW is NOT Hangman Page, believes analyst; major star tipped to show up at All In

An analyst has claimed that Hangman Adam Page might not be the biggest threat to Jon Moxley's AEW World Title reign. A top star may return at All In according to the analyst as well.

Jon Moxley is slated to defend his AEW World Title against Hangman Adam Page at All In: 2025 in a Texas Deathmatch. While many fans expect Hangman to be the one to finally end Moxley's reign of terror, popular analyst, Sam Roberts believes that Adam Page might lose at the Texas event.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said that Hangman Page might lose and struggle because Darby Allin could make his anticipated return:

"But maybe Adam Page isn't going to win and that's why it's okay. Maybe Darby Allin is coming back for All In, right? Maybe Darby Allin is the guy who's going to finally get that title away from Mox. Maybe Mox uses those deathmatch rules in his favor and maybe even with The Opps in Hangman's corner, they're just not enough and the Death Riders pull it off again. And now Hangman has to struggle with the fact that maybe Mox was right."

Sam further added that Darby Allin could be the one to stand tall at All In:

"And maybe Hangman doesn't want it enough and Hangman's got to reinvent himself, Hangman's got to find himself again. And then just as Jon Moxley is celebrating here comes Darby Allin and Darby Allin returns, takes out Mox and who better to stand at the top of the mountain than a guy who literally just climbed a mountain." [59:14-1:00:11]

Jon Moxley and Hangman Page will lock horns on AEW Dynamite

Ahead of their title showdown at All In, Jon Moxley and Hangman Page will be up against each other in a multi-man encounter. Moxley will team up with Claudio Castagnoli and The Young Bucks to take on the team of Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, and The Opps in an all-star eight-man tag match.

It remains to be seen what transpires this Wednesday, with All In set to take place this weekend.

In case you take quotes from the first half, please credit 'Notsam Wrestling' and give an H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

