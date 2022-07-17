"Absolutely incredible" - Jon Moxley's faction member is a big fan of newly signed AEW star

AEW star Wheeler Yuta recently spoke about Claudio Castagnoli's inclusion in the Blackpool Combat Club.

Last month at Forbidden Door, Castagnoli became a BCC member when he took on Zack Sabre Jr. After beating his opponent, the Swiss star racked up consecutive wins on Dynamite. The first came against the Jericho Appreciation Society and the second against Jake Hager during Fyter Fest Week 1.

In an interview with SEScoops' Jaychele Nicole, Yuta expressed his utmost respect for Castagnoli. The 25-year-old sensation added the latter was a perfect fit in their stable because of his versatility.

"Yeah, Claudio was someone that I've always really had a lot of respect for as a wrestler. He's, he's incredible. Yeah, he, he's someone that I've really, really appreciated and knowing that he ended Regal's career and it only made sense that he would be someone that could fit in with our club, he does our style. He can do so many things. He's absolutely incredible," Yuta said.

Yuta credited Castagnoli as his mentor and stated he was relishing the latter's addition to the faction:

"It's really great to have him now as a mentor as someone that I can talk to on my team and hopefully learn from and it's been just great to have him here so far,” Yuta added. [H/T Fightful]

Scott Fishman



Colleagues joining fans in celebrating this moment for Claudio Castagnoli's #AEW debut. Speaks volumes to the respect they have for him.

Outside BCC, Yuta is the current Ring of Honor Pure Champion. Meanwhile, Castagnoli has recently kickstarted a feud against Jonathan Gresham.

AEW stars Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli will be involved in an upcoming ROH event

The Blackpool Combat Club will have a busy Saturday night this week as its members will participate in Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on July 23.

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will defend his title against Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia. The two have been at each other's throats during the rivalries of their respective groups.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧

Still no Six-Man Championships, but all title matches are now set.



Updated lineup for ROH Death Before Dishonor. Still no Six-Man Championships, but all title matches are now set.

On the other hand, Claudio Castagnoli recently appeared on Rampage to interrupt ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. It has now been announced that Gresham and Castagnoli will lock horns for the world title on the July 23 show.

It will be interesting to see if the BCC members will come out victorious at Death Before Dishonor to stack the group with championships alongside Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

What are your thoughts on Wheeler Yuta's reaction to Claudio Castagnoli joining the Blackpool Combat Club? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

