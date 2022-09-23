Jon Moxley's first world title defense set for Tuesday Night Dynamite slot as AEW and WWE NXT go head-to-head once again

AEW Dynamite looks to go head-to-head with WWE on an upcoming Tuesday night.

Those in attendance at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium last night saw Tony Khan emerge to make an announcement. The AEW President confirmed that Dynamite will air on Tuesday, October 18th, going head-to-head with the final NXT episode before Halloween Havoc.

It was also announced that the Dynamite episode will feature Jon Moxley defending his world title against the winner of this week's Rampage Golden Ticket Battle Royal.

"In terms of said AEW Title bout, Jon Moxley is once again in possession of the promotion's top prize after besting Bryan Danielson on last night's Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. Should Mox still be AEW Champion on 18 October, he'll face the winner of the Golden Ticket Battle Royal that will air on this coming Friday's episode of Rampage." - Tony Khan per Solomonster Sounds Off

The change in schedule has been attributed to TBS' coverage of the MLB play-offs. It will undoubtedly remind fans of the period dubbed the 'Wednesday Night Wars', where NXT and Dynamite going head-to-head was a weekly occurrence.

Tony Khan previously called WWE out for seemingly counter-programming AEW All Out

In the promotion's three years of existence, All Out has been established as the spectacle of their four major events to run each year. Last year witnessed the arrivals of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole in the promotion, as well as the in-ring return of CM Punk for the first time in seven years.

The event is traditionally held in Chicago on Labor Day weekend in September, and has to this point stood alone as the only major event to air that weekend.

But this year, WWE presented Clash at the Castle and NXT Worlds Collide on September 3rd and 4th respectively, which Tony Khan refused to acknowledge as a coincidence during All Out's media scrum:

"There's a big difference between this year and last year. We were the first professional wrestling show and the only professional wrestling show on Labor Day weekend last year, and we were the third professional wrestling show of the weekend this year. I don't think that's a coincidence." (H/T Wrestling Observer)

All Out dominated the headlines in the week following Labor Day, but for all the wrong reasons. Most of the headlines for the following week had to do with the backstage altercation between CM Punk and the Elite, which resulted in the world and trios titles being vacated.

