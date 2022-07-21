Jon Moxley's faction faces a stiff challenge against popular tag team on AEW Dynamite

Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta were put to the limit against Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) on AEW Dynamite this week.

Best Friends and Yuta are no strangers to one another, as the latter was a member of the faction last year. In April 2022, the ROH Pure Champion departed Best Friends in favor of the BCC to be "the best wrestler he can be."

During the match this week, emotions were running high from Best Friends due to their past association with Yuta. At one point, Beretta hit the ROH Pure Champion with several stiff shots before the latter retaliated by slapping his former mentor, Chuck Taylor.

The action picked up again when Jon Moxley was tagged in. He proceeded to deliver some brutal elbow shots on Beretta. Best Friends soon countered BCC's double team moves and quickly regained control.

Yuta fell victim to two consecutive piledrivers from Beretta and Taylor. The 25-year-old countered with a german suplex on Trent.

Towards the bout's closing moments, Yuta put Chuck on a guillotine choke while Moxley applied a figure four leg lock outside Trent. After a hard-fought contest, the ROH Pure Champion executed a seat belt pinfall on Taylor to grab the victory.

With this victory, Yuta has gained some momentum ahead of his ROH Pure Championship match against Daniel Garcia at the upcoming Death Before Dishonor show.

What are your thoughts on the Blackpool Combat Club vs. Best Friends match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far