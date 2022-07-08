"Jon Moxley really deserved better" – AEW Executive how the Interim World Champion was crowned

Jon Moxley recently captured the Interim AEW World Championship, much to the delight of many fans. In a recent interview, Tony Khan praised Moxley's first reign and how he reacted to the initial pitch.

Moxley's first AEW World Championship reign was unfortunately interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of his matches took place in limited-capacity crowds. Fans have often praised Moxley online, claiming he carried AEW while no fans were in attendance.

During his appearance on Barstool's My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Khan praised Moxley for his first reign with the AEW World Championship:

"Jon Moxley defended the title on Dynamite many times in a closed-arena situation and then during the COVID era we had 25 percent capacity. Jon was a great champion throughout that era and really, he got robbed of the title and Jon really deserved better and I always thought the fans really deserved to see Jon out defending the title on the road."

The AEW President then recalled pitching the idea to Moxley:

"As soon as I heard that [CM] Punk was down, I called Jon. I told him about it and he was very excited about it but he also asked, ‘So you don’t need me to drive to Ontario right now?’ [Khan laughed] And I said, ‘No, no, it’s okay.’ Since then, he hasn’t had a day off and we really appreciate Jon Moxley." (H/T: POSTWrestling)

Moxley will have to clash with CM Punk upon his return, likely ending with the former losing the title. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if The Purveyor of Violence ends up victorious.

Brody King claimed he "didn't finish the job" after losing to Jon Moxley on Dynamite

After losing to Jon Moxley, Brody King, The House of Black titan, hinted at not being done with the champion while lightly praising him:

"I didnt finish the job… But I’m sure Mox woke up this morning knowing he was in one hell of a fight last night. Back to to grindstone we go. Iron sharpens Iron," - Brody King Tweeted.

It's currently unclear who Jon Moxley will face next, but with his history as a fighting champion, the star will likely defend the belt very soon.

