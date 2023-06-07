Jon Moxley's match against former WWE star announced for AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley is one of the most important stars on the AEW roster. It is no surprise that he is booked to wrestle on almost every episode of AEW Dynamite. He will be in action again on Wednesday night as he is set to take on Trent Beretta in a trios match.

The Blackpool Combat Club is arguably the most dominant faction in All Elite Wrestling at the moment. They emerged victorious in a hellacious Anarchy in the Arena match against the Elite in the main event of the recently concluded Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view.

Nonetheless, it was recently announced that Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli will take on CHAOS's Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, and former WWE star Trent Beretta. Trent was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion in 2013 when he was a part of NXT. His last main roster match came in 2011 on an episode of SmackDown when he lost to Wade Barrett.

Beretta last faced the Blackpool Combat Club on Rampage a few weeks ago when he joined forces with Bandido and Chuck Taylor in a losing effort. He will now be looking to avenge their loss on Wednesday.

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has faced different iterations of CHAOS in recent weeks

Jon Moxley, despite being contracted to Tony Khan's company, never shies away from wrestling in other promotions. As a result, he has faced various iterations of the CHAOS stable in recent months.

His most recent encounter came at NJPW Dominion 6.4 when CHAOS's Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii teamed up with Hiroshi Tanahashi to defeat the team of former WWE stars Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley and Shota Umino to retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

However, a couple of weeks ago, they squared off at the NJPW STRONG Resurgence 2023 pay-per-view in Long Beach, California. The Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta joined forces with Shota Umino to defeat CHAOS's Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, and Tomohiro Ishii.

While the match is expected to be competitive, it appears that the Blackpool Combat Club is the clear favorite on AEW Dynamite.

