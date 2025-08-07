  • home icon
  • Jon Moxley's New Rival Breaks Silence after First Time Ever Match Announced for AEW Dynamite

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 07, 2025 17:18 GMT
Jon Moxley is set to face a 28-year-old star next week on Dynamite. On the latest episode, the former AEW World Champion took on "Speedball" Mike Bailey, with Bailey’s tag partner Kevin Knight at ringside for support. While Knight couldn’t help his partner secure the win, he did get involved in a heated confrontation with Moxley’s faction, the Death Riders.

Following the match, it was announced that Knight will go one-on-one with The Purveyor of Violence next week on Dynamite. It will be the first time the two stars compete against each other in AEW history. Kevin and Moxley had a stern face-off on this week's episode, sparking tensions between the two.

Taking to X, the 28-year-old star broke his silence following the encounter with the Death Riders. He shared several photos from Dynamite, highlighting the confrontation with Shafir and Jon Moxley. In his post, he stated that anyone would be frustrated with the way Moxley's faction operates in AEW. Knight wrote the following:

"Anybody can get it 😤."

Check out his X post below:

Darby Allin seemingly challenged Jon Moxley to a match at Forbidden Door 2025

When Jon Moxley was fighting Mike Bailey in the ring, Darby Allin kidnapped Death Riders member Wheeler Yuta from ringside. Following the match, when Moxley searched for Yuta in the parking lot, he found a message from Allin that said Forbidden Door.

The match between The Purveyor of Violence and The Daredevil has been the talk among the All Elite Wrestling fans since All In: Texas last month. Darby Allin has been targeting members of the Death Riders, sending a clear message to Jon Moxley. With the recent Forbidden Door note, it is widely expected that the two will finally collide one-on-one at the upcoming spectacle.

AEW has been building the spectacle as a big night for the company. Currently, a lot of stars have been sidelined due to injury. Therefore, Tony Khan would be planning to put major matches on the card, and Moxley vs. Allin has the potential to be a solid headliner for the show.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
