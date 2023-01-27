Jon Moxley's next AEW match announced

Jon Moxley will be in action during next week's AEW Dynamite. The Purveyor of Violence will need to prepare for a trilogy bout with Hangman Page.

Page and Moxley first fought with the AEW World title on the line in October. The special Tuesday-night episode of Dynamite was airing in Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. Their bout was hard-hitting and ended abruptly when Page sustained a severe concussion that rendered him unable to compete.

The pair met in the ring earlier this month for their much-awaited rematch. After yet another physical fight, Page became the first man to defeat Jon Moxley on Dynamite for 17 months. If that alone wasn't a herculean enough task, Hangman has now set his sights on a rubber match with the 3-time AEW Champion next week.

He made the challenge for next week's Dynamite, once again in Moxley's home state of Ohio, during an interview segment with Renee Paquette during this week's show.

Jon Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club teammate, Wheeler Yuta, interjected himself into the conversation to declare that Mox will await Hangman next week. But he also challenged Page to a bout this Friday on Rampage. The pair will now meet ahead of Hangman Page vs Jon Moxley III.

Bryan Danielson is also looking to bring the AEW World title back to the Blackpool Combat Club

Jon Moxley brought the Blackpool Combat Club the World title on two occasions throughout 2022. He is by no means the only titleholder in the stable, with both Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta holding the ROH World and Pure titles respectively.

Bryan Danielson is on the hunt for his first title after departing WWE, wrestling every week so that he can have another shot at the World title now held by MJF. If he wins the belt then he will not only win his first post-WWE title but further bring it back to the Blackpool Combat Club.

It would be only fitting if he were to do so as well. Especially considering MJF - in storyline - attacked William Regal to send him packing.

Who will win? Hangman Page or Jon Moxley? Predict the bout in the comments below.

