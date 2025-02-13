Jon Moxley's next AEW World Title challenger revealed on Dynamite

Jon Moxley has been at the top of the AEW mountain for a long time as the World Champion. However, his title reign is in serious jeopardy with the revelation of his next challenger: Adam Copeland.

On the February 12 edition of Dynamite, The Rated-R Superstar Cope and Switchblade Jay White launched a sneak attack on Jon Moxley backstage. They fled with his locked briefcase, which contained the AEW World Championship.

Toward the end of the night, Cope and Jay White brought the briefcase to the ring. They gave an ultimatum to Moxley to either grant Cope a title match or watch him smash the briefcase so he could take the title anyhow.

This led to the Purveyor of Violence appearing with Marina Shafir. The enraged Moxley accepted Cope's challenge for an AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view next month.

Right after that, Cope smashed the briefcase with a Spike. This led to Moxley's Death Riders running down to the ring to lay out Jay White and Cope. The duo held their own against the numbers game threat and took out Jon Moxley's cohorts.

As the show ended, The Switchblade proclaimed that he and The Rated-R Superstar would triumph over the Death Riders in their scheduled tag team match at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

