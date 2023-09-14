Jon Moxley's next challenger for AEW International title revealed! Huge match set for Dynamite: Grand Slam

After successfully defending his AEW International Championship for the third time since winning it from Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley's fourth challenger has just been named in a match set for Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Jon Moxley was able to defend his title against Big Bill tonight after the big man and Ricky Starks went after Bryan Danielson on Collision last Saturday. This confrontation led to a match being booked for the Wednesday show.

Mox will face Rey Fenix, a man who has a bone to pick with him, in his next title defense, set for September 20th at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The pair previously faced each other days before All In, but post-match, The Blackpool Combat Club assaulted Fenix, which caused him to be taken to a medical facility and miss the event at Wembley.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion immediately went after Moxley once he made his return to AEW two weeks after the attack and aimed to be the one to dethrone him. Tonight, their rematch against each other was made official and will have bigger stakes than last time.

It seems like Jon Moxley is certainly making his predecessor proud, with multiple title defenses booked within his first few weeks as champion.

