Plans for Jon Moxley's next AEW title defense changed

If you caught last night's edition of AEW Dynamite, you might have noticed that Kenny Omega's shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship was announced for the December 2th edition of the show, live on TNT.

This came as a surprise to many, as most people thought they would let this story play out and that Omega would be granted his title shot against Moxley at AEW Revolution in February.

Well, it seems like that might have originally been the plan, however, Tony Khan has decided to take things in another direction.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, original plans called for Lance Archer to receive another shot at Moxley and the AEW World Championship before Omega. This was evident during the Full Gear broadcast on Saturday, when Archer and Jake "The Snake" Roberts pretty much said as such.

DECEMBER 2nd LIVE on DYNAMITE

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/rYD3BPwPem — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2020

Has Lance Archer's second shot at the AEW World Championship been changed?

Meltzer went on to say that he isn't sure what happened to the plans and why they were changed. He also commented on how surprised he was that a pay-per-view caliber match such as Moxley vs. Omega would be used on Dynamite, rather than at AEW Revolution.

But is this really all that surprising? In this day and age, television ratings and revenue are what's driving the professional wrestling business. It's no surprise that AEW would choose to take a match this big and put it on live television in hope of generating a huge rating on the night.

The Murderhawk Monster doesn't care who wins, if you're elite, if you're in a family...because to Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) everybody DIES. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/Itr32aglGH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

The only problem now is that AEW has laid their cards out on the table. The world knows when this match is taking place, which gives Triple H and the WWE NXT brand weeks to prepare.

They can now attempt to counter-program what could quite possibly be the biggest match in the history of AEW Dynamite. December 2nd will certainly be a huge night for All Elite Wrestling, and now most likely NXT as well.