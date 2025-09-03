Jon Moxley's out-of-character moment breaks the internet ahead of AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley is arguably one of the most fearsome stars in the world of professional wrestling. The Purveyor of Violence is a four-time AEW World Champion and the company's biggest heel star today. Despite his menacing persona, Moxley seemingly broke character in an image shared by his wife before the upcoming episode of Dynamite.The star has been feuding with Darby Allin since losing the AEW World Championship to &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page at All In: Texas. They were part of an Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match last month at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where Allin and his group emerged victorious.In a recent image shared by Jon Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, he can be seen braiding his daughter's hair. The wholesome photo revealed a different side of The Purveyor of Violence that fans are not used to seeing on TV.&quot;Loved ya, August💖💖,&quot; Renee captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post garnered a lot of positive reactions from fans around the world. Some even called Moxley a certified girl dad.Fans react to Moxley's picture on X (Images via X)Viewers are excited to see more of Moxley in the coming weeks amid his ongoing feud with Allin.Jon Moxley approached Daniel Garcia during AEW CollisionMoxley faced Daniel Garcia a few weeks ago on an episode of Dynamite. The match ended when The Purveyor of Violence emerged victorious with an inside cradle. After the match, it felt like The Death Riders were going to whisper something in Garcia's ears, but nothing of the sort happened.On Collision, Moxley suddenly appeared before Garcia's match with Blake Christian and whispered something into his ear. The Red Death scored the win with a Guillotine Headlock and a Spike Piledriver.WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKJon Moxley pulled up right when Daniel Garcia’s match began to tell him something 👀 #AEWCollisionGarcia and Jon Moxley seem to have an interesting relationship. Fans believe that Moxley is trying to recruit Daniel Garcia to The Death Riders. It will be interesting to see how this storyline plays out.