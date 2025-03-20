Jon Moxley's scary AEW spot leaves Hardcore legend feeling uncomfortable: "That's real"

A Hardcore ECW legend admitted that he felt uncomfortable during a brutal spot featuring Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite. The spot took place during the World title match this past Wednesday.

Ad

This past week on Dynamite, Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Cope (FKA Edge) in a street fight. It was a brutal encounter filled with so much chaos, and Moxley retained his title by choking Cope out in the end. The match featured a viral spot where Moxley was slammed onto a spike and the nails were his skin gets stuck in.

Hardcore ECW legend, Tommy Dreamer also gave his thoughts on the spot. Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Dreamer admitted that he felt a little uncomfortable with that spot:

Ad

Trending

"Jon Moxley took that suplex on that thing and now you see when he sat up, and his sell was amazing and here comes Wheeler Yuta, knocks down Cope and when he tried taking it out, and when you are twisting, and you saw his skin move. I am not a queasy person at all and I was like, 'Whoo yep. that's real,' and I was like, 'is he going to get a doctor?'"

Ad

Tommy further said that the spot was gory:

"So I saw Mox talking to him 'cause every and anything at that moment, the best part is he stayed calm. [...] And for that moment I was just like, 'He has to tell like or he needs communication, are they going to call him the doctor?' If you go back and watch that twist of the skin was straight up gory." [6:35-7:36]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Moxley is set for his next AEW World title defense

After overcoming Cope (fka Edge) in two consecutive AEW World title matches, Jon Moxley will be defending his title against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty 2025. Swerve had already won his title opportunity by defeating Ricochet at Revolution 2025.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, fans are expecting Swerve to finally be the one to dethrone Moxley at Dynasty. It remains to be seen if Strickland manages to capture the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback