Top AEW Champion hypes up Jon Moxley's upcoming match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley will officially face Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door for the Interim AEW World Championship. While fans are excited, reigning AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa tweeted to predict that the bout would be an "instant classic."

Moxley and Tanahashi have wrestled on one occasion. In May 2022, the two stars, alongside Will Ospreay and Juice Robinson, clashed in a Fatal-Fourway for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Neither Moxley nor the then-reigning Tanahashi walked away as the champion. However, at Forbidden Door, both men get a chance to rectify this.

Check out Thunder Rosa's Tweet below:

"Instant Classic!" - Thunder Rosa Tweeted.

The two athletes could put on quite a heavy hitter with some unresolved feelings in the match. However, the stakes are high. Whoever wins will be the face of AEW until CM Punk recovers.

Will Hiroshi Tanahashi be the first Japanese star to hold the belt? Or will Moxley be the first two-time AEW World Champion? Fans won't want to miss a second of the Forbidden Door PPV!

Fans on the original post seem to be leaning towards Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating Jon Moxley instead

The Ace of NJPW seems to have more fans inside AEW than critics might believe. Over on AEW's official announcement post, far more comments predicted the Japanese star to take the win.

RS @SoulCaliburWRBN @AEW @njpwglobal @JonMoxley @tanahashi1_100 @UnitedCenter @BleacherReport @FiteTV As much as I want Moxley to win this, he’ll probably lose, his feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society hasn’t ended, so it’s likely that they’ll interfere costing Moxley the match. @AEW @njpwglobal @JonMoxley @tanahashi1_100 @UnitedCenter @BleacherReport @FiteTV As much as I want Moxley to win this, he’ll probably lose, his feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society hasn’t ended, so it’s likely that they’ll interfere costing Moxley the match.

Other fans seem more hyped for a Tanahashi vs. CM Punk match.

Ross🏒🎮🖐 @GeneralFirebat @AEW @njpwglobal @JonMoxley @tanahashi1_100 @UnitedCenter @BleacherReport @FiteTV Meh. I hope Tanahashi destroys Mox. Would much rather see Tanahashi vs Punk since we are living in this interim champ BS world. @AEW @njpwglobal @JonMoxley @tanahashi1_100 @UnitedCenter @BleacherReport @FiteTV Meh. I hope Tanahashi destroys Mox. Would much rather see Tanahashi vs Punk since we are living in this interim champ BS world.

Some fans want Tanahashi to win because they think he looks cooler than Moxley.

Saif @SaifQuadri @AEW @njpwglobal @JonMoxley @tanahashi1_100 @UnitedCenter @BleacherReport @FiteTV I hope Tanahashi wins because he has amazing hair. I love Moxley too but Tanahashi’s hair wins out. That is always my main criterion to determine whom I support in professional wrestling encounters. @AEW @njpwglobal @JonMoxley @tanahashi1_100 @UnitedCenter @BleacherReport @FiteTV I hope Tanahashi wins because he has amazing hair. I love Moxley too but Tanahashi’s hair wins out. That is always my main criterion to determine whom I support in professional wrestling encounters.

Unfortunately for the fan above, hair length won't determine the match-winner. Regardless of their unique looks, Moxley and Tanahashi will undoubtedly put on what even Thunder Rosa believes will be an "instant classic."

