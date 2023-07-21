Jon Moxley secretly lashed out at criticism during AEW Blood and Guts, speculates WWE veteran 

A WWE Hall of Famer has speculated that Jon Moxley's actions during the recent Blood and Guts match could be his subtle response to criticism.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi) defeated The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita, and Pac in a Blood and Guts match.

The match, which is similar to the WarGames concept, was brutal and lived up to its name. The members of both teams went to extreme lengths to inflict maximum damage on their opponents, and many wrestlers came out of it wearing crimson masks.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray pointed out an interesting detail about the match. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the events after Jon Moxley entered the cage wielding a fork. Moxley immediately stuck it in Kenny Omega's head and then did the same to Hangman Adam Page. However, none of the stars bled as a result.

"The one aspect of the match I was scratching my head about was when Moxley came in the cage," Bully explained. "Moxley comes in and the first thing he does is go for a fork. He pulls out the fork and he starts repeatedly sticking it in Kenny's head. Then he goes over to Hangman and repeatedly sticks it in Hangman's head."

Bully Ray found the sequence of events odd and did not know what to make of it.

The 52-year-old veteran even speculated that it could be a subtle clap back from Jon Moxley, who is often criticized for bleeding too much in his matches in the name of adding realism.

"That was odd," Bully summarized. "I almost thought that was a subliminal FU from Jon Moxley to everyone that has complained about blood in Moxley's matches." (H/t Wrestling Inc)

Internal Conflicts in Jon Moxley's team led to its downfall

During the closing moments of the Blood and Guts match, Claudio Castagnoli accidentally hit his teammate Pac, who got enraged and abandoned his team.

Seeing the numbers game turned against them, Konosuke Takeshita followed suit and left the match. In the end, the three members of The Blackpool Combat Club were left in the ring against the five members of The Golden Elite.

From there on, it was just a matter of time before the BCC collapsed, and The Golden Elite won the match by making Moxley surrender as Wheeler Yuta passed out due to being choked with a chain.

The match was violent and brutal, and the stars involved left no stone unturned in making it as chaotic as possible. This was likely the end of the rivalry between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club, and the two teams will go their separate ways from here.

What are your reactions to the Blood and Guts Match? Let us know in the comments section below!