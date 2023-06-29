Jon Moxley seemingly pays homage to current WWE Executive on AEW Dynamite 

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley seemingly paid homage to a current WWE executive. The wrestling veteran in question is William Regal.

The Elite wrestled tonight against the Dark Order in a trios match where Hangman Adam Page was forced to wrestle his old friends. After a hard-fought battle, The Young Bucks and the former AEW World Champion managed to pick up the victory.

Immediately after the match, The Blackpool Combat Club attacked The Elite. While the Dark Order refused to help their friend, Eddie Kingston rushed in, but the numbers game was too much for him to handle.

Following the beatdown, former WWE Champion Jon Moxley grabbed the microphone to issue another challenge to The Elite. He wanted the two factions to settle their beef once and for all. Thus he demanded that the two teams wrestle each other in Blood and Guts.

While making the challenge, Moxley seemingly paid homage to the current WWE personality William Regal.

"And just like someone once said, Blood & Guts," Jon Moxley said. [00:11 - 00:14]

It is to be noted that William Regal has made a name for himself by being the one to announce 'War Games' in WWE NXT. Last year, he got the chance to announce the Blackpool Combat Club's first Blood and Guts.

The match will occur on July 19 inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

