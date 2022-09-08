"Time to be a legend" - Jon Moxley sends a bold message on AEW Dynamite ahead of Championship Tournament

Jon Moxley made a bold proclamation during his segment on AEW Dynamite ahead of the Tournament of Champions for the upcoming Grand Slam event.

Before speaking his mind, Moxley interrupted to stop MJF's blabbering about being an AEW World Champion. The Purveyor of Violence wanted The Salt of the Earth to fight but the latter left the ring instead.

Moxley started off his promo by blaming himself for losing the world championship to CM Punk last Sunday at All Out. He emphatically stated that the title represents everything he loves about professional wrestling.

The Purveyor of Violence unleashed his pure emotions, indicating he wants another shot at the world title after missing out on the "game-winner."

He then discussed the Tournament of Champions, which features Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara, among others. Moxley proclaimed that he wants the ball because it's "time to be a legend," vowing himself to win back the AEW World Championship.

Moxley will await the winner of the Guevara-Darby Allin match this Friday on Rampage in the tournament semifinals. Meanwhile, Danielson has already advanced to face Jericho in the other bracket after beating Hangman Page.

Edited by Neda Ali