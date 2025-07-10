Jon Moxley sends final message to Hangman Page ahead of AEW All In 2025

Jon Moxley has his eyes set on his upcoming showdown with 'Hangman' Adam Page at AEW All In: Texas. The Purveyor of Violence had one final message before they would come face-to-face inside the ring for a gruesome war at Globe Life Field.

The rivalry ignited in AEW again after Adam Page won the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to earn the right to challenge Jon Moxley for the World Championship. It will be a Texas Death Match. For weeks, The Millennial Cowboy has been combating the threat of Moxley and his stable, the Death Riders.

In a backstage video that aired on the July 9 edition of Dynamite, the reigning World Champion had an intense message for his All In opponent. Moxley revisited their past history and claimed that he had outsmarted Adam Page every time they met. Moreover, he was aware that Hangman was carrying the expectations of many at All In: Texas.

The former WWE Superstar offered his opponent a chance to prove him wrong and wanted the AEW star to bring everything he had at All In, as if it were the fight of his life:

“On July 12th, you better walk that aisle like it’s the last time you ever will… 'cause make no mistake about it. Texas Death, you are ‘All In.’”

With one of the most physically battering matches on the horizon, AEW All In: Texas will be a must-see event as Jon Moxley and 'Hangman' Adam Page will attempt to destroy one another for the top prize in the promotion.

