Jon Moxley sends a witty message referencing his WWE days ahead of his first book release

Jon Moxley took to Twitter to send a very witty message promoting his soon-to-be-releasing book. Moxley's book, which is now available for pre-order, will be out later this year in November.

In a rare Jon Moxley tweet, the former AEW World Champion shared the cover image of his book and labeled it as, "The book of zero f**ks. Tales of the T***y Master." Moxley's explicit tweet can be seen here.

Jon Moxley followed that tweet up with a link to pre-order his book. For someone who doesn't usually tweet as frequently, Moxley's tweets definitely sent fans into a frenzy. Things escalated even more after Moxley referenced the term "T***y Master" - an expression that dates back to his days with WWE.

Moxley's initial tweet also caught the attention of WWE Superstar Cesaro, who showed his support towards the former WWE Champion.

What's next for Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling?

Jon Moxley is currently on the back of a historic IWPG United States Heavyweight Championship victory against Yuji Nagata from AEW Dynamite. This was the first time an NJPW Championship was defended on AEW television and Moxley tore the house down with Blue Justice.

But Jon Moxley is equally focused on his ongoing feud against The Young Bucks. The duo of Moxley and Eddie Kingston have established themselves as one of the main talking points of Dynamite. The pair are now set to challenge Matt and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Championships at AEW: Double or Nothing.

Fair to say @JonMoxley was NOT a fan of @PlatinumMax's entrance rap.



Tune into #AEWDynamite Now on TNT to see Mox + Kingston take on #TheAcclaimed, with a place in the tag team rankings at stake! pic.twitter.com/LAmlBIkLy4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2021

Over the course of the past few weeks, Moxley and Kingston have made their way to the top of the AEW Tag Team Rankings. After a recent win over The Acclaimed, the duo sealed their place as the number one contenders for tag team gold.

Jon Moxley will get another opportunity to become a double champion on May 30th at DoN. On the other hand, a victory over The Young Bucks would mean a first title win for Eddie Kingston in AEW.