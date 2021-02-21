Big match announced for Jon Moxley at Bloodsport 6

Jon Moxley will face Josh Barnett at GCW Bloodsport 6, which is set to take place on April 8 in Tampa, Florida.

Jon Moxley has been a part of the previous editions of Bloodsport as well and has put on some exciting matches against the likes of Chris Dickinson and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The match between Jon Moxley and Josh Barnett was confirmed by the latter when he posted a picture on Twitter, along with the announcement, last night after Bloodsport 5.

Jon Moxley competed at Bloodsport 5 last night where he faced top independent star and son of British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith Jr. The match was won by Jon Moxley after he planted Smith with a Double Underhook DDT for a TKO.

Barnett and Moxley had been scheduled to face each other previously, with various circumstances getting in the way.

However, Jon Moxley vs Josh Barnett is now official and will be headlining GCW Bloodsport 6 which will take place at The Cuban Club in Tampa.

Jon Moxley is one of the top stars in all of Professional Wrestling right now

Jon Moxley has a busy schedule

Jon Moxley has been a hot topic in wrestling ever since he departed WWE, becoming one of the most talked-about figures in the business. The former WWE Champion is arguably the most important figure in professional wrestling right now.

Moxley is currently working for three different major promotions and is set to headline each one of their events in the upcoming weeks. Firstly, in AEW, Jon Moxley will be taking on Kenny Omega in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at AEW Revolution on March 7 for the AEW World Championship.

Jon Moxley is also set to defend his IWGP US Heavyweight Championship against KENTA of New Japan Pro Wrestling next week on February 26 at the NJPW New Beginning USA 2021.

With Moxley competing at GCW Bloodsport last night, he will be main eventing major events for three big wrestling promotions within the span of only three weeks. Jon Moxley has become unquestionably one of the most central figures in all of wrestling right now with his extremely busy schedule.