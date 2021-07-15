Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in another Texas Deathmatch

Jon Moxley will once again defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Lance Archer. The duo will cross paths on Fyter Fest's Night 2 in a huge Texas Deathmatch rematch.

At New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 14, Jon Moxley defeated Archer to win the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in their first Texas Deathmatch. The match was brutal and ended via knockout.

On Night Two of the same event, Moxley successfully defended the Championship against Juice Robinson and has continued his reign as champion ever since.

On Night 1 of AEW Fyter Fest, Jon Moxley marked the latest defense of the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship against The Elite's Karl Anderson. The former IWGP Tag Team Champion came into the match hoping to win the IWGP gold once again, but couldn't get past the resilient Moxley.

Shortly after, Archer challenged Moxley and it has now been confirmed that The Murderhawk Monster will get another shot at the IWGP US Championship. The winner on Fyter Fest Night 2 is expected to head into NJPW Resurgence as the reigning IWGP US Champion.

Jon Moxley has dominated as IWGP United States Champion

Jon Moxley's has successfully defended his IWGP US Championship against Minoru Suzuki, KENTA, and Yuji Nagata.

After his victory over Karl Anderson, Moxley will now aim to put away Lance Archer for good in what promises to be another brutal collision. Moxley and Archer have also gone back-and-forth over the AEW World Championship in the past and have always delivered at the highest level.

