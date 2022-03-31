Jon Moxley set to face former ROH World Champion on AEW Dynamite for the first time ever

Jon Moxley is set to take on Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. Tony Khan announced the match shortly before the show airs.

"In a 1-on-1 battle of 2 great champions, former ROH World Champion @TheLethalJay (7-2 @AEW record) will take on former #AEW World Champion @jonmoxley (4-0 #AEW record) Live on Wednesday Night Dynamite TONIGHT! Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork!" - Tony Khan tweeted.

The duo have never faced each other before, making this the first time we'll see the two exceptional wrestlers clash on national television.

Jay Lethal’s last two outings in an AEW ring were not successful. He lost to Adam Cole on last week’s episode of Dynamite. Prior to that, he lost to Ricky Starks on Rampage in a match for the FTW Championship.

Jon Moxley, on the other hand, has enjoyed a strong return to in-ring action. He defeated Bryan Danielson in a great match at the Revolution pay-per-view. Upon William Regal’s behest, he teamed up with the American Dragon. The duo, going by the name of Blackpool Combat Club, have become one of the most formidable tag teams in the business.

The odds are stacked heavily in favor of the former AEW World Champion. Jay Lethal has picked up some wins in All Elite Wrestling, but all of them have come on the YouTube shows, Dark and Dark: Elevation. In addition to losing to Adam Cole and Ricky Starks, he also lost his debut match for the TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara.

Jon Moxley is unbeaten since returning to AEW

Since returning to action in January, Jon Moxley has emerged victorious in all of his matches. He faced Ethan Page in his comeback match and defeated him via referee stoppage.

He picked up wins over Wheeler Yuta and Bryan Danielson in singles matches. The former Lunatic Fringe teamed up with CM Punk to defeat FTR and eventually formed the Blackpool Combat Club with the American Dragon. The newly-formed tag team have picked up three wins so far.

