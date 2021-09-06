Jon Moxley set to face NJPW legend in a huge rematch on AEW Dynamite

During the All Out pay-per-view, AEW confirmed a match between Jon Moxley and Minoru Suzuki for this week's Dynamite. The much-awaited bout will take place in Ohio on Wednesday.

At Sunday's pay-per-view, Jon Moxley defeated Satoshi Kojima in a hard-fought singles match. The pair pushed each other to their limits before the former AEW World Champion successfully put away the NJPW veteran.

But Kojima wasn't the only NJPW veteran Jon Moxley dealt with that night. Following the match, Minoru Suzuki interrupted him.

The former IWGP Intercontinental Champion came down to the ring and started brawling with Jon Moxley. The pair traded shots and eventually it was Suzuki with the upper hand.

He put Moxley in a rear-naked choke and hit the Gotch Style Piledriver. The leader of Suzuki-gun got a huge ovation from the crowd in Chicago.

Jon Moxley and Minoru Suzuki will have a rematch on Dynamite

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming showdown between Jon Moxley and Minoru Suzuki will be a rematch. The pair had initially crossed paths at NJPW's New Beginning in Osaka last year.

In the co-main event of the NJPW show, Jon Moxley successfully defended his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Suzuki. However, the latter almost captured the title by taking Mox to his limits.

At All Out, it was quite clear that the issues between Moxley and Suzuki are far from over. The pair will finally get a chance to reshare the ring, and this time around, Suzuki will prefer a victory.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley also has a huge task ahead of himself in this week's Dynamite as it airs from his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.

