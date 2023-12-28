Jon Moxley set to face real-life best friend in a rematch 3 years in the making

Jon Moxley is all set to take on his best friend and former tag team partner, Eddie Kingston, at AEW Worlds End for the inaugural Triple Crown Championship.

Moxley defeated Swerve Strickland and Jay White to win the Gold League Final while Eddie Kingston defeated Bryan Danielson in the Blue League Final to set up an almighty match at the year-end event.

This match has been in the making for almost three years, as the two men have been with each other ever since their AEW debuts. Eddie Kingston, who currently holds the Ring of Honor World Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, will put his titles on the line against his best friend.

All that for a chance to become the very first AEW Continental Champion and make history in the process. In more ways than one, it is fitting that these two men are at the forefront of a new title being announced, and it will be interesting to see who will become the first-ever Triple Crown Champion on Saturday.

