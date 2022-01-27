Jon Moxley set to face top AEW tag team member on the upcoming edition of Rampage

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, a huge singles match between Jon Moxley and one half of The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens, was made official. The two men will cross paths on the upcoming edition of Rampage.

The Acclaimed initially issued the challenge, as both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens cut a promo on Moxley. The duo even claimed that the former AEW World Champion looked like Oskar Kokoshka from the animated comedy series Hey Arnold.

Moments later, the match graphic confirmed the upcoming showdown between Bowens and Moxley for Rampage.

The Acclaimed is currently on the back of a big loss to Sting and Darby Allin and will look to get back on track by handing Moxley a rare loss in AEW.

The upcoming edition of AEW Rampage will also feature several other exciting matches, including two title bouts. The Jurassic Express will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against Private Party.

The TBS Championship will also be on the line, as Jade Cargill will face Julia Hart. At the same time, FTR will face the team of Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson.

When did Jon Moxley make his return to AEW?

Jon Moxley made his return to AEW on the January 19, 2022 edition of Dynamite. On last week's episode of AEW Rampage, the former world champion defeated Ethan Page in his first match back since completing his alcohol recovery treatment program.

Before Moxley's match against Page on Rampage, the former AEW World Champion received a grand reception from the fans on Dynamite following his monumental return.

Interestingly enough, AEW also teased a potential feud between Moxley and Bryan Danielson after the former's win on Rampage. As The Death Rider was making his way out of the arena, Danielson and him stared each other down.

As of now, a match between the two men is yet to be confirmed, but Moxley and Danielson are indeed expected to face one another down the road.

