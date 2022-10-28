Jon Moxley set to face WWE legend's protege in a first-time ever match on AEW Rampage after top star withdraws 

Jon Moxley is set to face Chris Jericho's current stablemate 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard on this week's AEW Rampage.

The AEW World Champion will replace Wheeler Yuta, who is set to team up with Homicide and Shota Umino at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street.

Originally, Yuta was set to team up with Claudio Castagnoli for a huge tag team match against 2point0. The Blackpool Combat Club duo were victorious on Dynamite, as they defeated Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho.

AEW tweeted a video of Yuta's official comments ahead of AEW Rampage and NJPW Rumble on 44th Street. Check out the same below:

Moxley won the vacant AEW World Championship at Dynamite Grand Slam. Since then, he has successfully defended his title against Hangman Adam Page.

On last week's Dynamite, the former champion was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Moxley. However, the match ended on an unfortunate note as Page suffered an injury midway through the contest.

On Wednesday, Moxley successfully dispatched Penta El Zero Miedo, who previously stepped up to challenge the world champion in hopes of becoming a double champion.

What happened after Jon Moxley's win on this week's Dynamite?

After Jon Moxley's triumphant win on Dynamite over Penta El Zero Miedo, he was attacked by The Firm. The group previously assisted MJF to win the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.

The Salt of the Earth recently announced that he was set to cash in his chip at Full Gear 2022. Shortly afterward, the title match between Moxley and MJF was made official for AEW's final pay-per-view of the year.

On this week's Dynamite, MJF warned Stokely Hathaway to keep The Firm away from Jon Moxley. However, the faction went against the AEW star and assaulted both the champion and his upcoming challenger.

In doing so, The Firm betrayed MJF, as W. Morrissey and co. betrayed the man who previously worked closely with them.

