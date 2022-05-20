Jon Moxley set to return to indie promotion in June

Jon Moxley is set to return to Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), as announced on the promotion's official Twitter page and reported by Fightful Select.

AEW fans might not be aware, but Moxley is currently the GCW World Champion. While the star might not carry the belt in AEW, he's held the title for over 257 days. Moxley initially defeated Matt Cardona (fka Zach Ryder) back in September 2021.

According to Fightful Select, no opponent has been announced, but the champion will be defending his belt at the GCW: You Wouldn't Understand event in New York in June 2022.

Streaming LIVE on *NEW YORK CITY UPDATE*Just Signed:GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY returns on 6/18 in NYC!Plus:Jack Evans vs Ninja MackSAT vs Gringo/ASF/Drago KidJanela vs Mike JacksonMason vs WebbBlakeMarkoSGC+moreTix:Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV *NEW YORK CITY UPDATE*Just Signed:GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY returns on 6/18 in NYC!Plus:Jack Evans vs Ninja MackSAT vs Gringo/ASF/Drago KidJanela vs Mike JacksonMason vs WebbBlakeMarkoSGC+moreTix:GCWYWU.EVENTBRITE.COMStreaming LIVE on @FiteTV! https://t.co/pzoA1x5nAF

In the meantime, Moxley seems to be occupied with the Blackpool Combat Club. The trio will face the Jericho Appreciation society alongside Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz.

Dave Meltzer thinks Jon Moxley has "most likely" re-signed with AEW

During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer discussed AEW's current contract situation. Meltzer said some stars' contracts would reportedly expire right after Double or Nothing 2022:

“The first round of people [who re-signed] were the people who were signed on the first week of the year, January 1st essentially, Young Bucks and Kenny Omega was like February actually. Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and all that. They were due at the top of the year. Moxley would probably be one of those guys if he signed a three-year deal.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

While Jon Moxley's AEW status isn't official yet, the star has often received high praise from Tony Khan. Khan recently appeared on Barstool Rasslin' and said Moxley is the greatest AEW World Champion.

