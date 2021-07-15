Jon Moxley sets a new record as he retains his IWGP US Championship

Jon Moxley returned from hiatus at this week's AEW Fyter Fest 2021, where he defended his IWGP US Heavyweight Championship against Karl Anderson.

Though he has been away from in-ring action in AEW since Double Or Nothing 2021, Mox showed hardly any ring rust and continued his string of memorable title defenses.

While many fans were skeptical about the match potentially leaning heavily on outside shenanigans, thankfully, the interference was almost negligible. Soon after the bout began, Doc Gallows and Eddie Kingston left ringside, clearing the way for Jon Moxley and Anderson to have a fun back-and-forth encounter.

Moxley and Anderson had fans hooked throughout the entire duration of the match. Though The Machine Gun gave it his all and came close to stealing a win after executing a Gun Stun, it was not enough to put down a resilient Moxley.

In the end, Jon Moxley countered a top rope Stunner from Karl Anderson and hit a ripcord clothesline followed by the Paradigm Shift to secure the victory.

Post-match, the broadcasters revealed that Moxley now has the most number of successful IWGP US Heavyweight Championship defenses at 5.

Jon Moxley seems to have a familiar foe gunning for his title

In a backstage segment, former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Lance Archer made his intentions clear. The Murderhawk Monster recalled never getting a rematch for the title since losing it to Jon Moxley at WrestleKingdom 14.

The Murderhawk Monster @LanceHoyt lays out the challenge to @JonMoxley next week in Dallas: Texas Deathmatch!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest LIVE! pic.twitter.com/YOQ4fGMXhn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2021

He then laid down a challenge to Jon Moxley for a Texas Deathmatch for next week's Fyter Fest Night 2, with the title being on the line. Though the match is yet to be confirmed, it's practically guaranteed the bout will be made official by the end of Fyter Fest Night 1.

Did you enjoy Jon Moxley and Karl Anderson's match on this week's AEW Dynamite? Do you think Lance Archer could end Moxley's record-setting reign next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Alan John