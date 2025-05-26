Jon Moxley shockingly attacks female star at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Jon Moxley surprisingly attacked a former AEW champion at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He led the Death Riders and The Young Bucks in the Anarchy in the Arena match. The opposing team included Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, and The Opps. For the first time in years, women were also part of the teams.

Willow Nightingale was part of the babyface stable, while Marina Shafir was part of the Death Riders. Both women created absolute chaos all over the arena and didn't hold back from going against the men in the match. Amidst all the chaos, Kenny Omega clashed with Shafir, and the former hit snapdragon to the female star.

Later in the match, Jon Moxley also put his hands on Willow. This isn't the first time the AEW World Champion has hit Willow Nightingale. A few weeks ago on Dynamite, the two crossed paths in mixed-tag team action. After that match, a very furious Moxley hit a paradigm shift on the female star.

It remains to be seen whether the former TBS Champion will ever be able to attack Jon Moxley for the latter's past actions. In the end, The Opps, Willow, Kenny Omega, and Swerve Strickland secured victory in the contest.

