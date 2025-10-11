  • home icon
Jon Moxley shockingly gets into a huge brawl at non-AEW event

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 11, 2025 00:26 GMT
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (Image via AEW
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (Image via AEW's Official YouTube)

Jon Moxley is one of the most dominant heels of all time in All Elite Wrestling. The Purveyor of Violence has been terrorising the roster for over a year now with his Death Riders crew. However, he recently got into a huge brawl at a non-AEW event with his WrestleDream opponent Darby Allin.

Darby recently made his return to the company at this year's All In: Texas pay-per-view to help Hangman Adam Page win the AEW World Championship. Following his return, Darby renewed his feud with Moxley. Their last encounter was at the All Out pay-per-view last month in a Coffin match which Moxley won with some help from a returning Pac.

Their next match is set to be an "I Quit" match at the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view. Ahead of the show, Darby actually attacked Moxley during his appearance at the New York Comic Con. He marched towards the stage asking Moxley if he really believes that he'd quit. He and Moxley got into a huge brawl afterwards and had to be separated.

It will be interesting to see if Jon Moxley will be able to survive Darby Allin at the upcoming WrestleDream event.

Jon Moxley recently choked out Tomohiro Ishi at AEW Dynamite

The opening match of AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday episode featured Jon Moxley going head-to-head with the Stone Pitbull Tomohiro Ishi. The two had a great match where Mox tried his best to take down the Japanese star.

Ad

After nearly exhausting all his tricks, Mox busted open Ishi's head with continuous blows. He then hit him with a vicious Paradigm Shift and locked him into a Bulldog Choke to pick up the win. This marked Moxley's third victory over the Stone Pitbull.

Fans are excited to see if Moxley can repeat the same performance against Darby Allin in their upcoming WrestleDream match.

