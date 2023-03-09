Jon Moxley shockingly turns heel on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley and the members of Blackpool Combat Club embraced their sinister side as they viciously attacked their opponents from the Dark Order after match.

It all started with Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley using a D'Arce Choke to submit Alex Reynolds and secure the win for his team. However, what followed the match was far more shocking.

Jon Moxley, who had already applied a rear-naked choke on Reynolds earlier in the match, applied it again as soon as the match ended, and Claudio Castagnoli attacked John Silver. Mox then used a bulldog choke on Reynolds, prompting Evil Uno to intervene.

Castagnoli ordered Yuta to stop Uno, and he immediately followed his orders. Hangman Page, a friend of the attacked wrestlers, rushed to the ring to check on them, but he was also brutally attacked by the Blackpool Combat Club.

The trio of Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta turned heels, shocking the wrestling world with their ruthless actions.

The referees had to intervene to separate everyone, and the Blackpool Combat Club left the ring with a new reputation as villains. It was a stunning turn of events that left fans and wrestlers alike reeling.

