Jon Moxley suffers his first singles loss on AEW Dynamite in 17 months

During tonight's show, Jon Moxley lost his first AEW Dynamite match in 17 months.

Mox faced Hangman Adam Page in a rematch of their previous AEW Championship bout. During that affair, Page sustained a concussion, and the match was stopped by the referee, thus handing Moxley the win by default.

Page returned last month, and the pair have since waited to face each other.

Their wait was over as they opened tonight's show, clashing together in a hard-hitting affair. The pair called back to their original outing with several large shots to each other's heads and necks.

Although Jon Moxley targeted his supposed weak spot, Hangman Page rallied and secured the pinfall after the Buckshot Lariat.

In losing, Moxley's TV undefeated streak ended after 17 months. He was last defeated on Dynamite when he faced Lance Archer for the IWGP United States Championship in July 2021.

Their bout was a Texas Deathmatch, and Moxley lost his title after Archer dumped the Purveyor of Violence out of the ring and into barbed wire. In terms of singles matches, including Pay-Per-View, this was Moxley's first loss since dropping the world title to MJF at Full Gear last year.

